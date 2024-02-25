Global X MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPA) Shares Sold by McGowan Group Asset Management Inc.

McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of Global X MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPA – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 444,169 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,329 shares during the period. Global X MLP ETF makes up approximately 3.1% of McGowan Group Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Global X MLP ETF were worth $19,805,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in Global X MLP ETF during the third quarter worth $25,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Global X MLP ETF by 932.8% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 541 shares during the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Global X MLP ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global X MLP ETF during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global X MLP ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000.
Global X MLP ETF Stock Performance
NYSEARCA MLPA traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $46.95. 71,199 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 121,119. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of 10.69 and a beta of 1.40. Global X MLP ETF has a 1-year low of $39.52 and a 1-year high of $47.06. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.63.
About Global X MLP ETF
The Global X MLP ETF (MLPA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive MLP Infrastructure index, a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed midstream MLPs, and is structured as a C-corporation. MLPA was launched on Apr 18, 2012 and is managed by Global X.
