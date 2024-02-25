Governance OHM (GOHM) Trading 6% Lower This Week

Governance OHM (GOHM) traded down 2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on February 25th. Over the last week, Governance OHM has traded down 6% against the US dollar. One Governance OHM token can currently be purchased for approximately $3,292.02 or 0.06388081 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Governance OHM has a market cap of $196.16 million and approximately $131,526.74 worth of Governance OHM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Governance OHM Profile
Governance OHM was first traded on November 23rd, 2021. Governance OHM’s total supply is 113,153 tokens and its circulating supply is 62,076 tokens. Governance OHM’s official Twitter account is @olympusdao and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Governance OHM is https://reddit.com/r/olympusdao. Governance OHM’s official message board is olympusdao.medium.com. The official website for Governance OHM is www.olympusdao.finance.
Governance OHM Token Trading
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Governance OHM directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Governance OHM should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Governance OHM using one of the exchanges listed above.
