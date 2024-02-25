Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) vs. BTCS (NASDAQ:BTCS) Financial Review

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT – Get Free Report) and BTCS (NASDAQ:BTCS – Get Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and profitability.

Volatility and Risk

Green Dot has a beta of 1.04, suggesting that its stock price is 4% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BTCS has a beta of 1.63, suggesting that its stock price is 63% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Green Dot and BTCS, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Green Dot 1 3 1 0 2.00 BTCS 0 0 1 0 3.00

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Green Dot currently has a consensus price target of $10.33, indicating a potential upside of 22.72%. BTCS has a consensus price target of $3.00, indicating a potential upside of 88.68%. Given BTCS’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe BTCS is more favorable than Green Dot.

92.1% of Green Dot shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 3.5% of BTCS shares are owned by institutional investors. 11.8% of Green Dot shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 40.2% of BTCS shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Green Dot and BTCS’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Green Dot 2.45% 8.51% 1.49% BTCS -347.78% -45.90% -36.74%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Green Dot and BTCS’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Green Dot $1.48 billion 0.30 $64.21 million $0.69 12.20 BTCS $1.69 million 14.76 -$15.89 million ($0.31) -5.13

Green Dot has higher revenue and earnings than BTCS. BTCS is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Green Dot, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Green Dot beats BTCS on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Green Dot



Green Dot Corporation, a financial technology and bank holding company, provides various financial services to consumers and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer Services, Business to Business Services, and Money Movement Services. The company offers deposit account programs, including consumer and small business checking account products, network-branded reloadable prepaid debit cards and gift cards, and secured credit programs. It also provides money processing services, such as cash transfer services that enable consumers to deposit or pick up cash and pay bills with cash at the point-of-sale at any participating retailer; and simply paid disbursement services, which enable wages and authorized funds disbursement to its deposit account programs and accounts issued by any third-party bank or program manager. In addition, the company offers tax processing services comprising tax refund transfers, which provide the processing technology to facilitate receipt of a taxpayers' refund proceeds; small business lending to independent tax preparation providers that seek small advances; and fast cash advance, a loan that enables tax refund recipients. The company was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

About BTCS



BTCS Inc. focuses on blockchain infrastructure and staking in the United States. The company secures blockchain-infrastructure operations and operates validator nodes on disruptive next-generation blockchain networks. It offers StakeSeeker, a cryptocurrency dashboard and staking-as-a-service platform that allows crypto asset holders to earn rewards by participating in network consensus mechanisms. The company was formerly known as Bitcoin Shop, Inc. and changed its name to BTCS Inc. in July 2015. BTCS Inc. was founded in 2014 and is based in Silver Spring, Maryland.

