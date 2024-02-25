Grupo Financiero Galicia (NASDAQ:GGAL) Lifted to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia (NASDAQ:GGAL – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday.

Grupo Financiero Galicia Stock Up 2.1 %

NASDAQ:GGAL opened at $21.96 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $18.58 and a 200-day moving average of $15.98. Grupo Financiero Galicia has a 52 week low of $10.02 and a 52 week high of $22.69.

Get Grupo Financiero Galicia alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Grupo Financiero Galicia

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GGAL. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Grupo Financiero Galicia by 865.2% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,158 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 5,520 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in Grupo Financiero Galicia during the second quarter worth about $69,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia during the fourth quarter worth approximately $86,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia by 391.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,378 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 7,468 shares during the last quarter.

Grupo Financiero Galicia Company Profile

Grupo Financiero Galicia SA, a financial service holding company, provides various financial products and services to individuals and companies in Argentina. The company operates through Banks, NaranjaX, Insurance, and Other Businesses segments. It also offers personal loans; express and mortgage loans; pledge and credit card loans; credit and debit cards; and online banking services, as well as savings, deposits, and checking accounts related services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Financiero Galicia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Financiero Galicia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.