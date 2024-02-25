Guggenheim Boosts Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) Price Target to $125.00

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Guggenheim from $110.00 to $125.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on AXSM. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Axsome Therapeutics from $90.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Axsome Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. They set a buy rating and a $111.00 price target for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a $108.00 price objective on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, December 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $126.00 to $123.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $116.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:AXSM opened at $78.94 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.18 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 4.38, a current ratio of 4.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Axsome Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $53.71 and a 52 week high of $98.40. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.13.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXSM. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 403.8% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,323,000 after purchasing an additional 15,176 shares during the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $19,509,000. Bellevue Group AG boosted its stake in Axsome Therapeutics by 30.1% during the second quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 574,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,274,000 after buying an additional 133,013 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 22,927.4% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 16,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,175,000 after purchasing an additional 16,737 shares during the period. Finally, Moody Aldrich Partners LLC raised its position in Axsome Therapeutics by 13.8% during the third quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 73,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,146,000 after buying an additional 8,940 shares during the period. 76.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of novel therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in the United States. The company's commercial product portfolio includes Auvelity (dextromethorphan-bupropion), a N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist with multimodal activity indicated for the treatment of major depressive disorder; and Sunosi (solriamfetol), a medication indicated to the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in patients with narcolepsy or obstructive sleep apnea.

