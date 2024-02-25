Guggenheim Lowers CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) Price Target to $32.00

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP – Free Report) had its target price cut by Guggenheim from $33.00 to $32.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

CNP has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Barclays raised their price objective on CenterPoint Energy from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of CenterPoint Energy from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Mizuho restated a neutral rating and issued a $29.00 price objective (down previously from $30.00) on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $30.64.

Shares of NYSE:CNP opened at $27.91 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $28.17 and its 200-day moving average is $27.98. The company has a market cap of $17.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.93. CenterPoint Energy has a 52-week low of $25.42 and a 52-week high of $31.43.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32. CenterPoint Energy had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 10.55%. The firm had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that CenterPoint Energy will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.82%.

In other CenterPoint Energy news, CFO Christopher A. Foster purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $28.10 per share, with a total value of $140,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 147,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,150,173.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $440,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 59.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 14,757 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 5,475 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in CenterPoint Energy by 28.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,585,045 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $79,208,000 after purchasing an additional 572,884 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its position in CenterPoint Energy by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 32,098 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $988,000 after purchasing an additional 2,642 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 59.3% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 738,270 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $22,615,000 after purchasing an additional 274,696 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.96% of the company’s stock.

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through Electric and Natural Gas segments. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as optimizes assets in the wholesale power market.

