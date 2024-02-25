GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO) Position Raised by Mendel Money Management

Mendel Money Management raised its stake in shares of GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO – Free Report) by 31.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 60,070 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,370 shares during the period. GXO Logistics accounts for approximately 1.9% of Mendel Money Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Mendel Money Management owned 0.05% of GXO Logistics worth $3,523,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GXO. Payden & Rygel Investment Group bought a new position in shares of GXO Logistics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $18,272,000. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in shares of GXO Logistics by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 87,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,128,000 after buying an additional 10,660 shares during the period. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. grew its stake in GXO Logistics by 79.0% in the 3rd quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. now owns 22,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,348,000 after buying an additional 10,141 shares during the last quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH bought a new position in GXO Logistics in the 3rd quarter worth $4,876,000. Finally, New York Life Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in GXO Logistics during the 3rd quarter worth $730,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.67% of the company’s stock.

Get GXO Logistics alerts:

Insider Activity at GXO Logistics

In other GXO Logistics news, Director Gena L. Ashe sold 10,526 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.15, for a total value of $612,086.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $875,855.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on GXO shares. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of GXO Logistics from $74.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. TD Cowen upped their price target on GXO Logistics from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on GXO Logistics from $78.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on GXO Logistics from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on GXO Logistics from $66.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, GXO Logistics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.09.

Get Our Latest Research Report on GXO

GXO Logistics Price Performance

Shares of NYSE GXO traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $53.31. 915,544 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 644,653. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. GXO Logistics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $43.57 and a 12 month high of $67.57. The firm has a market cap of $6.36 billion, a PE ratio of 27.91, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.70.

GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.55 billion. GXO Logistics had a net margin of 2.34% and a return on equity of 10.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that GXO Logistics, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GXO Logistics Company Profile

(Free Report)

GXO Logistics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company provides warehousing and distribution, order fulfilment, e-commerce, reverse logistics, and other supply chain services. As of December 31, 2022, it operated in approximately 979 facilities. The company serves various customers in the e-commerce, omnichannel retail, technology and consumer electronics, food and beverage, industrial and manufacturing, consumer packaged goods, and others.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for GXO Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GXO Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.