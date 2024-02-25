Harvey Nash Group (LON:HVN) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $128.50

Harvey Nash Group plc (LON:HVN – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 128.50 ($1.62) and traded as low as GBX 126 ($1.59). Harvey Nash Group shares last traded at GBX 128.50 ($1.62), with a volume of 100 shares.
Harvey Nash Group Stock Performance
The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 128.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 128.50.
Harvey Nash Group Company Profile
Harvey Nash Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides recruitment and outsourcing solutions primarily in the United Kingdom and Ireland, Mainland Europe, and internationally. It offers various leadership services, including executive search, interim management, and leadership consulting services, as well as technology recruitment services, such as permanent and contract recruitment services, as well as recruitment solutions.
