H&E Equipment Services (NASDAQ:HEES) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of H&E Equipment Services (NASDAQ:HEES – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on H&E Equipment Services from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th.

NASDAQ:HEES opened at $54.60 on Wednesday. H&E Equipment Services has a 1-year low of $32.33 and a 1-year high of $57.09. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $52.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.69, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.95.

H&E Equipment Services (NASDAQ:HEES – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The industrial products company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.25. H&E Equipment Services had a return on equity of 38.40% and a net margin of 11.52%. The firm had revenue of $385.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $382.58 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.41 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that H&E Equipment Services will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd. H&E Equipment Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.55%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Americana Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of H&E Equipment Services by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 4,988 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of H&E Equipment Services by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 29,451 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,337,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of H&E Equipment Services by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,141 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $600,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of H&E Equipment Services by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 67,610 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,069,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of H&E Equipment Services by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 4,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $196,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.15% of the company’s stock.

H&E Equipment Services, Inc operates as an integrated equipment services company. The company operates in five segments: Equipment Rentals, Used Equipment Sales, New Equipment Sales, Parts Sales, and Repair and Maintenance Services. The Equipment Rentals segment provides construction and industrial equipment for rent on a daily, weekly, and monthly basis.

