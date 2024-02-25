Head-To-Head Review: MainStreet Bancshares (NASDAQ:MNSB) vs. Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI)

MainStreet Bancshares (NASDAQ:MNSB – Get Free Report) and Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, risk and earnings.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

50.2% of MainStreet Bancshares shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 94.4% of Silvergate Capital shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.5% of MainStreet Bancshares shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.7% of Silvergate Capital shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Get MainStreet Bancshares alerts:

Volatility & Risk

MainStreet Bancshares has a beta of 0.48, meaning that its share price is 52% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Silvergate Capital has a beta of 2.23, meaning that its share price is 123% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MainStreet Bancshares 20.81% 14.57% 1.32% Silvergate Capital 45.10% 8.87% 0.81%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares MainStreet Bancshares and Silvergate Capital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares MainStreet Bancshares and Silvergate Capital’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MainStreet Bancshares $127.76 million 1.07 $26.58 million $3.24 5.59 Silvergate Capital -$609.47 million -0.02 -$937.91 million ($29.96) -0.01

MainStreet Bancshares has higher revenue and earnings than Silvergate Capital. Silvergate Capital is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than MainStreet Bancshares, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for MainStreet Bancshares and Silvergate Capital, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MainStreet Bancshares 0 1 0 0 2.00 Silvergate Capital 3 2 0 0 1.40

MainStreet Bancshares currently has a consensus target price of $24.00, indicating a potential upside of 32.60%. Silvergate Capital has a consensus target price of $16.00, indicating a potential upside of 4,224.32%. Given Silvergate Capital’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Silvergate Capital is more favorable than MainStreet Bancshares.

Dividends

MainStreet Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.2%. Silvergate Capital pays an annual dividend of $2.94 per share and has a dividend yield of 795.1%. MainStreet Bancshares pays out 12.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Silvergate Capital pays out -9.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Silvergate Capital is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Summary

MainStreet Bancshares beats Silvergate Capital on 9 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About MainStreet Bancshares

(Get Free Report)

MainStreet Bancshares, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for MainStreet Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, and professional service organizations. The company offers demand, NOW, money market, savings, and sweep accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; business and consumer checking, interest-bearing checking, business account analysis, and other depository services; and cash management, wire transfer, check imaging, bill pay, remote deposit capture, and courier services. It also provides commercial loans, include government contract receivables, plant and equipment, general working capital, contract administration, and acquisition loans; commercial real estate, real estate construction, and residential real estate loans; and consumer loans comprising term loans and overdraft protection, as well as debit and credit cards. In addition, the company offers deposit insurance solutions; remote deposit of checks; and internet bill payment, online cash management, and online and mobile banking services. It operates in Herndon, Fairfax, McLean, Leesburg, Clarendon, and Washington D.C., as well as automated teller machines. MainStreet Bancshares, Inc. was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Fairfax, Virginia.

About Silvergate Capital

(Get Free Report)

Silvergate Capital Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Silvergate Bank that provides banking products and services to business and individual clients in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand accounts, money market and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts. Its loan products comprise one-to-four family real estate loans, multi-family real estate loans, commercial real estate loans, construction loans, commercial and industrial loans, mortgage warehouse loans, and reverse mortgage loans, as well as consumer loans and other loans secured by personal property. The company also provides cash management services for digital currency-related businesses. Silvergate Capital Corporation was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in La Jolla, California.

Receive News & Ratings for MainStreet Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MainStreet Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.