Head to Head Survey: LSI Industries (NASDAQ:LYTS) & CCSC Technology International (NASDAQ:CCTG)

LSI Industries (NASDAQ:LYTS – Get Free Report) and CCSC Technology International (NASDAQ:CCTG – Get Free Report) are both small-cap construction companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, valuation, risk and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for LSI Industries and CCSC Technology International, as provided by MarketBeat.

Get LSI Industries alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score LSI Industries 0 0 2 0 3.00 CCSC Technology International 0 0 0 0 N/A

LSI Industries presently has a consensus price target of $21.50, indicating a potential upside of 49.20%. Given LSI Industries’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe LSI Industries is more favorable than CCSC Technology International.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Profitability

70.3% of LSI Industries shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.3% of LSI Industries shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares LSI Industries and CCSC Technology International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LSI Industries 5.71% 14.91% 9.19% CCSC Technology International N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares LSI Industries and CCSC Technology International’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio LSI Industries $473.55 million 0.88 $25.76 million $0.91 15.84 CCSC Technology International N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

LSI Industries has higher revenue and earnings than CCSC Technology International.

Summary

LSI Industries beats CCSC Technology International on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About LSI Industries

(Get Free Report)

LSI Industries Inc. produces and sells non-residential lighting and retail display solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Lighting and Display Solutions. The Lighting segment manufactures, markets, and sells non-residential outdoor and indoor lighting fixture and control solutions in the commercial and industrial markets. This segment also offers lighting control products, including sensors, photocontrols, dimmers, motion detection, and Bluetooth systems to support lighting fixtures; and designs, engineers, and manufactures electronic circuit boards, assemblies, and sub-assemblies. The Display Solutions segment manufactures, sells, and installs exterior and interior visual image and display elements, including printed and structural graphics, digital signage, menu board systems, display fixtures, refrigerated displays, and custom display elements. This segments products and services include signage and canopy graphics, pump dispenser graphics, building fascia graphics, decals, interior signage and marketing graphics, aisle markers, wall mural graphics, and refrigerated and non-refrigerated merchandising displays. This segment also provides project management services comprising installation management, site surveys, permitting, and content management; and manages and executes the implementation of large rollout programs. It serves refueling and convenience store, parking lot and garage, quick-service restaurant, retail and grocery store, automotive, warehouse, sports court, and field markets, as well as warehouses. LSI Industries Inc. was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio.

About CCSC Technology International

(Get Free Report)

CCSC Technology International Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells interconnect products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. It offers original equipment manufacturer and original design manufacture interconnect products, including connectors, cables, and wire harnesses used for a range of applications in various industries, such as industrial, automotive, robotics, medical equipment, computer, network and telecommunication, and consumer products. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Sha Tin, Hong Kong. CCSC Technology International Holdings Limited operates as a subsidiary of CCSC Investment Limited.

Receive News & Ratings for LSI Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LSI Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.