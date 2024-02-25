Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Boosts Stock Position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,042 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 552 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $2,280,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Deere & Company by 104,373.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,219,883 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,380,557,000 after purchasing an additional 3,216,801 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Deere & Company in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,326,177,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Deere & Company by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,576,183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,962,085,000 after purchasing an additional 554,133 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Deere & Company by 561.5% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 531,339 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $219,379,000 after purchasing an additional 451,019 shares during the period. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Deere & Company in the 4th quarter worth approximately $139,112,000. Institutional investors own 66.27% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company stock opened at $364.66 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $386.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $386.63. Deere & Company has a twelve month low of $345.55 and a twelve month high of $450.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The company has a market cap of $102.20 billion, a PE ratio of 10.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.05.

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $6.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.19 by $1.04. Deere & Company had a net margin of 16.38% and a return on equity of 44.60%. The firm had revenue of $10.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $6.55 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 27.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 8th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th were issued a dividend of $1.47 per share. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. This is an increase from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.12%.

DE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $400.00 to $375.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Melius Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Monday, January 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $430.00 price target on the stock. Melius cut shares of Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $435.00 to $425.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $428.58.

Deere & Company engages in the manufacture and distribution of various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides large and medium tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters and loaders, harvesting front-end equipment, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

