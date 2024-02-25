Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Buys 21,000 Shares of Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in shares of Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL – Free Report) by 175.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,000 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,000 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Sterling Infrastructure were worth $2,425,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in STRL. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Sterling Infrastructure by 54.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 38,728 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after purchasing an additional 13,578 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Sterling Infrastructure by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 171,699 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,602,000 after purchasing an additional 2,229 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Sterling Infrastructure by 288.9% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,527 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 2,620 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Sterling Infrastructure by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 19,700 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $528,000 after purchasing an additional 2,075 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Sterling Infrastructure by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,555 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 1,659 shares during the period. 80.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sterling Infrastructure Stock Up 2.9 %

Shares of Sterling Infrastructure stock opened at $87.02 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.67. The company has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.72, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.11. Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. has a 12-month low of $34.23 and a 12-month high of $89.80.

About Sterling Infrastructure

Sterling Infrastructure, Inc engages in the e-infrastructure, transportation, and building solutions primarily in the Southern United States, the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States, the Rocky Mountain states, California, and Hawaii. It undertakes infrastructure and rehabilitation projects for highways, roads, bridges, airports, ports, light rail, water, wastewater, and storm drainage systems for the departments of transportation in various states, regional transit authorities, airport authorities, port authorities, water authorities and railroads.

