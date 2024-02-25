Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Increases Holdings in AvidXchange Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVDX)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in shares of AvidXchange Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVDX – Free Report) by 129.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 272,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 153,300 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned 0.13% of AvidXchange worth $2,579,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of AvidXchange during the 2nd quarter worth about $65,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of AvidXchange during the 1st quarter worth about $58,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of AvidXchange during the 3rd quarter worth about $78,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of AvidXchange by 166.5% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 6,173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kingfisher Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of AvidXchange during the 2nd quarter worth about $106,000. 70.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BTIG Research assumed coverage on AvidXchange in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Barclays boosted their target price on AvidXchange from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Susquehanna reduced their target price on AvidXchange from $15.00 to $11.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Piper Sandler downgraded AvidXchange from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $12.00 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on AvidXchange in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AvidXchange has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.54.

AVDX opened at $12.08 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a PE ratio of -35.53 and a beta of 0.94. AvidXchange Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.88 and a 52 week high of $12.75.

In other AvidXchange news, insider Ryan Stahl sold 26,379 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.14, for a total transaction of $320,241.06. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 254,747 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,092,628.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other AvidXchange news, insider Joel Wilhite sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.50, for a total transaction of $157,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 342,955 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,601,027.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Ryan Stahl sold 26,379 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.14, for a total value of $320,241.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 254,747 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,092,628.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 71,369 shares of company stock worth $827,005. Company insiders own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

AvidXchange Holdings, Inc provides accounts payable (AP) automation software and payment solutions for middle market businesses and their suppliers in North America. The company offers AP automation software, a SaaS-based solution that automates and digitizes capture, review, approval, and payment of invoices for buyers; the AvidPay network that connects two-sided payments with buyers and suppliers; and Cashflow manager that provides cash management solutions.

