Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Invests $2.07 Million in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 45,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,070,000.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMPH. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $238,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $599,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 8.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 401,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,409,000 after purchasing an additional 30,462 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 27.0% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 38,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,388,000 after purchasing an additional 8,224 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 2.9% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 13,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.09% of the company’s stock.
Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Price Performance
Shares of AMPH stock opened at $53.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $56.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.02. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.86 and a 12 month high of $67.66. The company has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a PE ratio of 20.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.90.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several analysts have recently issued reports on AMPH shares. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, November 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th.
About Amphastar Pharmaceuticals
Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a bio-pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells generic and proprietary injectable, inhalation, and intranasal products in the United States, China, and France. The company operates through two segments, Finished Pharmaceutical Products and Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient (API).
