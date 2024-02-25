Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Invests $2.07 Million in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 45,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,070,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMPH. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $238,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $599,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 8.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 401,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,409,000 after purchasing an additional 30,462 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 27.0% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 38,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,388,000 after purchasing an additional 8,224 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 2.9% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 13,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Amphastar Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of AMPH stock opened at $53.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $56.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.02. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.86 and a 12 month high of $67.66. The company has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a PE ratio of 20.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.90.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

In other news, Director Floyd F. Petersen sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.10, for a total value of $26,550.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 80,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,265,682.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, EVP Rong Zhou sold 3,514 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.58, for a total transaction of $209,364.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 112,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,697,983.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Floyd F. Petersen sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.10, for a total transaction of $26,550.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 80,333 shares in the company, valued at $4,265,682.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 274,360 shares of company stock valued at $15,596,383 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 28.40% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on AMPH shares. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, November 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Amphastar Pharmaceuticals

About Amphastar Pharmaceuticals

(Free Report)

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a bio-pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells generic and proprietary injectable, inhalation, and intranasal products in the United States, China, and France. The company operates through two segments, Finished Pharmaceutical Products and Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient (API).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMPH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amphastar Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.