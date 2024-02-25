Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Invests $2.71 Million in CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 223,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,708,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jump Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of CNH Industrial by 40.3% in the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 210,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,546,000 after purchasing an additional 60,398 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of CNH Industrial by 79.0% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,451,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,667,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082,112 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in CNH Industrial by 368.4% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,999,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,795,000 after acquiring an additional 1,572,687 shares during the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC boosted its position in CNH Industrial by 863.3% during the second quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 504,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,277,000 after acquiring an additional 452,570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in CNH Industrial by 102.4% during the third quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 182,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,208,000 after acquiring an additional 92,338 shares during the last quarter. 39.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CNHI opened at $12.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 8.36 and a quick ratio of 6.72. CNH Industrial has a fifty-two week low of $9.77 and a fifty-two week high of $17.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.26 billion, a PE ratio of 6.98 and a beta of 1.66. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.98 and its 200 day moving average is $11.94.

CNH Industrial ( NYSE:CNHI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42. CNH Industrial had a net margin of 9.60% and a return on equity of 30.08%. The company had revenue of $6.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.36 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that CNH Industrial will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on CNHI. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of CNH Industrial in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of CNH Industrial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. StockNews.com cut shares of CNH Industrial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of CNH Industrial in a research report on Friday, December 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of CNH Industrial from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.99.

CNH Industrial Company Profile

CNH Industrial N.V., an equipment and services company, engages in the design, production, marketing, sale, and financing of agricultural and construction equipment in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, South America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture, Construction, and Financial Services.

