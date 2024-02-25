Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Makes New $2.76 Million Investment in Klaviyo, Inc. (NYSE:KVYO)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Klaviyo, Inc. (NYSE:KVYO – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 80,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,760,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Summit Partners L P bought a new position in shares of Klaviyo during the third quarter worth approximately $1,708,162,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Klaviyo during the third quarter worth approximately $64,316,000. FMR LLC bought a new position in shares of Klaviyo during the third quarter worth approximately $34,203,000. Glynn Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Klaviyo during the third quarter worth approximately $8,478,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in shares of Klaviyo during the third quarter worth approximately $5,111,000.

Get Klaviyo alerts:

Klaviyo Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of Klaviyo stock opened at $28.59 on Friday. Klaviyo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.93 and a fifty-two week high of $39.47. The company has a 50 day moving average of $27.45.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on KVYO shares. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of Klaviyo in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Klaviyo from $37.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Klaviyo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, February 5th. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Klaviyo in a research report on Friday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Klaviyo in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.46.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Klaviyo

Klaviyo Profile

(Free Report)

Klaviyo, Inc, a technology company that provides a software-as-a-service platform to enable its customers to send the right messages at the right time across email, short message service (SMS), and push notifications. The company offers Klaviyo, a marketing automation platform that sends personalized and targeted messages.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KVYO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Klaviyo, Inc. (NYSE:KVYO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Klaviyo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Klaviyo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.