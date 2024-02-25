Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Makes New $2.76 Million Investment in Klaviyo, Inc. (NYSE:KVYO)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Klaviyo, Inc. (NYSE:KVYO – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 80,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,760,000.
Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Summit Partners L P bought a new position in shares of Klaviyo during the third quarter worth approximately $1,708,162,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Klaviyo during the third quarter worth approximately $64,316,000. FMR LLC bought a new position in shares of Klaviyo during the third quarter worth approximately $34,203,000. Glynn Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Klaviyo during the third quarter worth approximately $8,478,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in shares of Klaviyo during the third quarter worth approximately $5,111,000.
Klaviyo Trading Down 1.3 %
Shares of Klaviyo stock opened at $28.59 on Friday. Klaviyo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.93 and a fifty-two week high of $39.47. The company has a 50 day moving average of $27.45.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Klaviyo
Klaviyo Profile
Klaviyo, Inc, a technology company that provides a software-as-a-service platform to enable its customers to send the right messages at the right time across email, short message service (SMS), and push notifications. The company offers Klaviyo, a marketing automation platform that sends personalized and targeted messages.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Klaviyo
- What is a Secondary Public Offering? What Investors Need to Know
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/19 – 2/23
- What is the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX)
- How to invest in apparel stocks
- Insider Buying Explained: What Investors Need to Know
- Stock ideas from the 2024 Microcap Conference
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KVYO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Klaviyo, Inc. (NYSE:KVYO – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Klaviyo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Klaviyo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.