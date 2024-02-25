Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Makes New Investment in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 55,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,259,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 7.1% during the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 117,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,361,000 after acquiring an additional 7,761 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 7.2% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 213,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,756,000 after acquiring an additional 14,271 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in Campbell Soup by 6.6% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,089,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,913,000 after buying an additional 67,375 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Campbell Soup by 62.3% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,453,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,714,000 after buying an additional 557,948 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd bought a new stake in Campbell Soup in the third quarter valued at about $4,198,000. 50.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on CPB shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Campbell Soup in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Campbell Soup from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Campbell Soup in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. They issued a “sell” rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. TheStreet upgraded Campbell Soup from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $47.00 target price on shares of Campbell Soup in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.75.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Campbell Soup news, EVP Anthony Sanzio sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.31, for a total value of $132,930.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,238 shares in the company, valued at $630,885.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 20.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Campbell Soup Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CPB opened at $42.45 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.09. The company has a market cap of $12.71 billion, a PE ratio of 16.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.26. Campbell Soup has a 12-month low of $37.94 and a 12-month high of $56.04.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 6th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.52 billion. Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 23.71% and a net margin of 8.55%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.02 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Campbell Soup will post 3.08 EPS for the current year.

Campbell Soup Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 4th were given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 3rd. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.49%. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.85%.

About Campbell Soup

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.

Featured Stories

