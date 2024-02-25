Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Reduces Stock Position in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund reduced its stake in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report) by 55.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,053 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 20,028 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $2,124,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in Keysight Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in Keysight Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in Keysight Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. 81.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Keysight Technologies news, Director Ronald S. Nersesian sold 29,672 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.82, for a total value of $4,742,179.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 296,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,405,648.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Ronald S. Nersesian sold 29,672 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.82, for a total value of $4,742,179.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 296,619 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,405,648.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Satish Dhanasekaran sold 7,275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.90, for a total transaction of $981,397.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 116,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,685,767.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 76,402 shares of company stock valued at $11,764,950 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

KEYS stock opened at $149.97 on Friday. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $118.57 and a 12 month high of $172.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $155.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $141.08. The stock has a market cap of $26.20 billion, a PE ratio of 27.52, a P/E/G ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 1.08.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 18.14% and a return on equity of 26.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.72 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Keysight Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $134.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Keysight Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $184.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. TheStreet raised shares of Keysight Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $157.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Keysight Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.30.

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Communications Solutions Group and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

