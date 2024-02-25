Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Sells 250,204 Shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund reduced its position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN – Free Report) by 34.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 475,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 250,204 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned approximately 0.07% of Algonquin Power & Utilities worth $2,815,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Power Corp of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities during the first quarter worth $31,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 66.4% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,526 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,407 shares during the last quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in the third quarter worth $28,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in the second quarter worth $88,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in the first quarter worth $157,000. 52.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Algonquin Power & Utilities alerts:

Algonquin Power & Utilities Trading Up 2.1 %

AQN opened at $5.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.50. Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $4.90 and a fifty-two week high of $9.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a PE ratio of -17.06 and a beta of 0.67. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.15 and its 200 day moving average is $6.27.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $7.00 to $7.50 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $7.00 to $7.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $7.00 to $7.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, National Bankshares dropped their price objective on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $7.50 to $7.25 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.70.

View Our Latest Report on AQN

Algonquin Power & Utilities Company Profile

(Free Report)

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., a renewable energy and utility company, that provides energy and water solutions and services in North America and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Regulated Services Group and Renewable Energy Group. The Regulated Services Group segment provides a portfolio of rate-regulated water, electricity, and gas utility services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AQN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Algonquin Power & Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Algonquin Power & Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.