Heartland BancCorp (OTCMKTS:HLAN) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $86.26

Heartland BancCorp (OTCMKTS:HLAN – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $86.26 and traded as low as $85.65. Heartland BancCorp shares last traded at $85.65, with a volume of 1,310 shares traded.

Heartland BancCorp Stock Down 2.0 %

The stock has a market cap of $173.01 million, a P/E ratio of 8.90 and a beta of 0.44. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $86.26.

Heartland BancCorp (OTCMKTS:HLAN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The bank reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.39 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $28.41 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Heartland BancCorp will post 9.65 EPS for the current year.

Heartland BancCorp Dividend Announcement

Heartland BancCorp Company Profile

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.759 per share. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 22nd. Heartland BancCorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.60%.

Heartland BancCorp operates as the bank holding company for Heartland Bank that provides various banking and financial services to individual and corporate customers. It offers personal and business checking and savings accounts. The company also provides various lending solutions comprising home mortgage loans; personal loans, such as home equity and personal unsecured loans, as well as automobile, boat, motorcycle, power sport vehicle, recreational vehicle, and trailer loans; commercial and residential real estate loans, construction loans, small business administration loans, and working capital lines of credit and equipment financing; participation loans; financial solutions for various markets; and agribusiness lending solutions.

