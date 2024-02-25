Hellenic Dynamics (LON:HELD) Shares Down 3%

Hellenic Dynamics Plc (LON:HELD – Get Free Report) shares traded down 3% on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 3.20 ($0.04) and last traded at GBX 3.20 ($0.04). 675,130 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 72% from the average session volume of 2,412,865 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3.30 ($0.04).

Hellenic Dynamics Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 3.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1.76.

Hellenic Dynamics Company Profile

Hellenic Dynamics Plc engages in the cultivation and supply of tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) dominant strains of medical cannabis flowers in Europe. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

