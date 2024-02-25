Hermez Network (HEZ) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $13,909.53

Hermez Network (HEZ) traded up 0.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on February 25th. During the last seven days, Hermez Network has traded 1.4% lower against the dollar. Hermez Network has a total market capitalization of $145.32 million and $13,909.53 worth of Hermez Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hermez Network token can currently be purchased for approximately $3.98 or 0.00007724 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Hermez Network alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00004087 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.09 or 0.00015638 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001498 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.75 or 0.00014978 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51,689.67 or 0.99959842 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 15% against the dollar and now trades at $111.16 or 0.00214973 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.92 or 0.00009523 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0319 or 0.00000062 BTC.

ERC20 (ERC20) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000514 BTC.

Hermez Network Token Profile

Hermez Network (HEZ) is a token. Its launch date was October 14th, 2020. Hermez Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,534,435 tokens. Hermez Network’s official message board is blog.hermez.io. Hermez Network’s official Twitter account is @hermez_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. Hermez Network’s official website is hermez.io.

Buying and Selling Hermez Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Hermez Network (HEZ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Hermez Network has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 4,700,000 in circulation. The last known price of Hermez Network is 3.97745832 USD and is up 1.40 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 13 active market(s) with $14,457.59 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://hermez.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hermez Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hermez Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hermez Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Hermez Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hermez Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.