Heroes of Mavia (MAVIA) Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $211.81 Million

Heroes of Mavia (MAVIA) traded down 3.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on February 25th. Heroes of Mavia has a total market capitalization of $211.81 million and $56.14 million worth of Heroes of Mavia was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Heroes of Mavia token can currently be purchased for about $7.06 or 0.00013641 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Heroes of Mavia has traded 30.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Heroes of Mavia

Heroes of Mavia was first traded on January 19th, 2024. Heroes of Mavia’s total supply is 250,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 30,000,000 tokens. Heroes of Mavia’s official website is mavia.com. Heroes of Mavia’s official Twitter account is @maviagame.

Heroes of Mavia Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Heroes of Mavia (MAVIA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Ethereum platform. Heroes of Mavia has a current supply of 250,000,000 with 30,000,396 in circulation. The last known price of Heroes of Mavia is 7.14890409 USD and is down -0.54 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 43 active market(s) with $58,817,904.12 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://mavia.com.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Heroes of Mavia directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Heroes of Mavia should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Heroes of Mavia using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

