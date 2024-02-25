Hillman Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:HLMN) Receives $10.55 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Hillman Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:HLMN – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $11.13.

HLMN has been the subject of several research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of Hillman Solutions from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Hillman Solutions from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Hillman Solutions from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Benchmark cut their price objective on shares of Hillman Solutions from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Hillman Solutions from $10.50 to $9.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 9th.

Get Hillman Solutions alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on HLMN

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hillman Solutions

Hillman Solutions Stock Up 3.8 %

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in Hillman Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Hillman Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Hillman Solutions by 590.6% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 4,276 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in Hillman Solutions by 50.4% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 6,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 2,229 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Hillman Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Institutional investors own 99.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ HLMN opened at $9.65 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Hillman Solutions has a 12 month low of $6.02 and a 12 month high of $10.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of -193.00 and a beta of 1.69. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.34.

Hillman Solutions (NASDAQ:HLMN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.02. Hillman Solutions had a negative net margin of 0.65% and a positive return on equity of 6.88%. The business had revenue of $347.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $344.98 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.05 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Hillman Solutions will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

About Hillman Solutions

(Get Free Report

Founded in 1964 and headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, Hillman is a leading North American provider of complete hardware solutions, delivered with industry best customer service to over 40,000 locations. Hillman designs innovative product and merchandising solutions for complex categories that deliver an outstanding customer experience to home improvement centers, mass merchants, national and regional hardware stores, pet supply stores, and OEM & Industrial customers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hillman Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hillman Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.