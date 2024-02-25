Home Depot (NYSE:HD) Given Outperform Rating at Wedbush

Wedbush reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a $380.00 price objective on the home improvement retailer’s stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Home Depot’s Q1 2025 earnings at $3.75 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $4.68 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $3.95 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $3.38 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $15.77 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $16.43 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $17.45 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on HD. HSBC downgraded Home Depot from a hold rating to a reduce rating and set a $323.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday. Guggenheim lowered their target price on Home Depot from $360.00 to $340.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Home Depot from $355.00 to $366.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Home Depot from $356.00 to $387.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Home Depot from $350.00 to $335.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Home Depot presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $360.46.

Home Depot Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE HD opened at $371.96 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $370.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.63, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $354.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $326.37. Home Depot has a 52-week low of $274.26 and a 52-week high of $374.24.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.05. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,452.22% and a net margin of 9.92%. The business had revenue of $34.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.30 earnings per share. Home Depot’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Home Depot will post 15.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 7th will be issued a $2.25 dividend. This is a boost from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.09. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 6th. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is 55.36%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Home Depot

In other Home Depot news, EVP William D. Bastek sold 1,612 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.90, for a total value of $506,006.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,639,527.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Home Depot

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BCK Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,933,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in Home Depot during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,554,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its position in Home Depot by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 14,628 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,379,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Home Depot by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 791,318 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $236,865,000 after acquiring an additional 24,640 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

