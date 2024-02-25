HomeTrust Bancshares (NASDAQ:HTBI) Rating Increased to Outperform at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of HomeTrust Bancshares (NASDAQ:HTBI – Free Report) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report published on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has $32.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

HTBI has been the topic of a number of other reports. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of HomeTrust Bancshares from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 30th. TheStreet upgraded shares of HomeTrust Bancshares from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of HomeTrust Bancshares from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $30.00.

Get HomeTrust Bancshares alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on HTBI

HomeTrust Bancshares Stock Performance

Shares of HomeTrust Bancshares stock opened at $26.17 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $454.83 million, a P/E ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 0.78. HomeTrust Bancshares has a 52 week low of $18.02 and a 52 week high of $30.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $26.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.97.

HomeTrust Bancshares (NASDAQ:HTBI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $50.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.66 million. HomeTrust Bancshares had a net margin of 18.77% and a return on equity of 11.41%.

HomeTrust Bancshares Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. HomeTrust Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.81%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares by 112.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 784 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in HomeTrust Bancshares by 60.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 587 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in HomeTrust Bancshares by 128.4% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 1,319 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in HomeTrust Bancshares by 113.0% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,172 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 1,683 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in HomeTrust Bancshares by 20.3% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 614 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.73% of the company’s stock.

HomeTrust Bancshares Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for HomeTrust Bank that provides a range of retail and commercial banking products and services. The company's deposit products include savings, money market, noninterest-bearing, and interest-bearing checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit for individuals, business, and nonprofit organizations.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for HomeTrust Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HomeTrust Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.