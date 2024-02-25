Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing (OTCMKTS:HKXCY) Stock Price Up 0.1%

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited (OTCMKTS:HKXCY – Get Free Report) shot up 0.1% on Friday . The company traded as high as $32.41 and last traded at $32.36. 71,177 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 72% from the average session volume of 252,378 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.32.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $31.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.97.

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Company Profile

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates stock exchanges and futures exchanges, and related clearing houses in Hong Kong, Mainland China, and the United Kingdom. It operates through five segments: Cash, Equity and Financial Derivatives, Commodities, Post Trade, and Technology.

