Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing (OTCMKTS:HKXCY) Stock Price Up 0.1%

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited (OTCMKTS:HKXCY – Get Free Report) shot up 0.1% on Friday . The company traded as high as $32.41 and last traded at $32.36. 71,177 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 72% from the average session volume of 252,378 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.32.
Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Trading Up 0.1 %
The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $31.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.97.
Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Company Profile
Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates stock exchanges and futures exchanges, and related clearing houses in Hong Kong, Mainland China, and the United Kingdom. It operates through five segments: Cash, Equity and Financial Derivatives, Commodities, Post Trade, and Technology.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing
- How to Use Stock Screeners to Find Stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/19 – 2/23
- What Are Dividend Champions? How to Invest in the Champions
- How to invest in apparel stocks
- The Top 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy and Hold
- Stock ideas from the 2024 Microcap Conference
Receive News & Ratings for Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.