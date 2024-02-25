Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) Price Target Raised to $70.00 at KeyCorp

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM – Free Report) had its target price lifted by KeyCorp from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research note on Friday, January 5th. They set an outperform rating and a $67.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Howmet Aerospace from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Howmet Aerospace from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. UBS Group raised their target price on Howmet Aerospace from $57.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Truist Financial upgraded shares of Howmet Aerospace from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $61.15.

HWM opened at $65.87 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Howmet Aerospace has a 12 month low of $38.17 and a 12 month high of $65.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $56.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.33. The stock has a market cap of $27.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.40.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. Howmet Aerospace had a net margin of 11.52% and a return on equity of 20.12%. The company’s revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Howmet Aerospace will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 8th. Howmet Aerospace’s payout ratio is 10.93%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 158,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,600,000 after buying an additional 1,691 shares in the last quarter. GTS Securities LLC grew its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. GTS Securities LLC now owns 7,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after acquiring an additional 1,220 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 18.6% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 17,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $970,000 after acquiring an additional 2,808 shares in the last quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc now owns 15,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $845,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 25.5% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,473,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,876,000 after purchasing an additional 503,321 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.67% of the company’s stock.

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

