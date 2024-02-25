Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) Shares Sold by Epoch Investment Partners Inc.

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB – Free Report) by 5.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,675 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,353 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Hubbell were worth $18,076,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HUBB. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Hubbell by 133.8% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,543,481 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $283,646,000 after purchasing an additional 883,272 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Hubbell by 130.2% during the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 726,462 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $240,866,000 after buying an additional 410,883 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Hubbell during the 4th quarter worth about $90,375,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Hubbell by 46.4% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,020,067 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $319,699,000 after buying an additional 323,116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Hubbell by 44.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 597,030 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $140,111,000 after buying an additional 182,790 shares in the last quarter. 85.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hubbell Stock Up 0.3 %

HUBB stock opened at $365.79 on Friday. Hubbell Incorporated has a 52-week low of $219.77 and a 52-week high of $368.51. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $337.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $315.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.92.

Hubbell Announces Dividend

Hubbell ( NYSE:HUBB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $3.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.58 by $0.11. Hubbell had a net margin of 14.14% and a return on equity of 30.82%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Hubbell Incorporated will post 16.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th will be given a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. Hubbell’s payout ratio is presently 34.73%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HUBB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Hubbell from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Hubbell from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $333.00 to $335.00 in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $375.00 target price on shares of Hubbell in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Hubbell in a report on Friday, December 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $338.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Hubbell from $351.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $353.00.

Insider Activity at Hubbell

In related news, CEO Gerben Bakker sold 13,355 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.13, for a total transaction of $4,716,051.15. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,286,130.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Hubbell news, CEO Gerben Bakker sold 13,355 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.13, for a total value of $4,716,051.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,286,130.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark Eugene Mikes sold 397 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $363.45, for a total transaction of $144,289.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,780,541.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 34,125 shares of company stock valued at $12,065,100. Corporate insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Hubbell Profile

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and utility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical Solutions and Utility Solutions. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies.

