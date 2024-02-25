Hummingbird Resources (LON:HUM) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $10.13

Hummingbird Resources PLC (LON:HUM – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 10.13 ($0.13) and traded as low as GBX 8.20 ($0.10). Hummingbird Resources shares last traded at GBX 8.95 ($0.11), with a volume of 1,326,491 shares changing hands.
Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “speculative buy” rating and set a GBX 22 ($0.28) price target on shares of Hummingbird Resources in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st.
Hummingbird Resources PLC, a mining company, engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties in West Africa. The company primarily explores for gold ores. It holds interests in the Yanfolila gold mine located in Mali; the Kouroussa gold project located in Guinea; and the Dugbe gold project located in Liberia.
