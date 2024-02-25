Hummingbird Resources (LON:HUM) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $10.13

Hummingbird Resources PLC (LON:HUM – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 10.13 ($0.13) and traded as low as GBX 8.20 ($0.10). Hummingbird Resources shares last traded at GBX 8.95 ($0.11), with a volume of 1,326,491 shares trading hands.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “speculative buy” rating and set a GBX 22 ($0.28) price target on shares of Hummingbird Resources in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st.

The firm has a market cap of £71.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -223.75 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.56, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 9.37 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 10.12.

Hummingbird Resources PLC, a mining company, engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties in West Africa. The company primarily explores for gold ores. It holds interests in the Yanfolila gold mine located in Mali; the Kouroussa gold project located in Guinea; and the Dugbe gold project located in Liberia.

