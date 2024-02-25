Hyatt Hotels Co. (H) to Distribute Quarterly Dividend of $0.15 on March 12th

Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 14th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 28th will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share on Tuesday, March 12th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 27th.

Hyatt Hotels has increased its dividend by an average of 31.0% per year over the last three years. Hyatt Hotels has a dividend payout ratio of 14.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Hyatt Hotels to earn $3.90 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 15.4%.

Shares of NYSE:H opened at $150.17 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $130.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $117.59. Hyatt Hotels has a 12-month low of $96.77 and a 12-month high of $150.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 23.28 and a beta of 1.46.

Hyatt Hotels ( NYSE:H Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. Hyatt Hotels had a return on equity of 13.25% and a net margin of 7.40%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.55 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Hyatt Hotels will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

H has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $104.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Hyatt Hotels from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. StockNews.com cut shares of Hyatt Hotels from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $119.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Hyatt Hotels from $138.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $125.14.

In other Hyatt Hotels news, insider Jnp Parachute Mirror Trust L sold 66,701 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.21, for a total transaction of $8,418,333.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Jnp Parachute Mirror Trust L sold 66,701 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.21, for a total transaction of $8,418,333.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Joan Bottarini sold 4,250 shares of Hyatt Hotels stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.39, for a total transaction of $549,907.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,551 shares in the company, valued at $2,012,143.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 78,552 shares of company stock valued at $9,918,594. 21.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Hyatt Hotels by 340.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,033,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,959,000 after purchasing an additional 1,571,739 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its position in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 196.2% in the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 2,206,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,697,000 after acquiring an additional 1,461,693 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Hyatt Hotels by 4,359.5% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 981,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,465,000 after purchasing an additional 959,519 shares during the period. Sculptor Capital LP grew its holdings in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 136.3% during the first quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 1,449,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,319,000 after buying an additional 835,982 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Hyatt Hotels during the 4th quarter valued at $68,934,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.03% of the company’s stock.

Hyatt Hotels Corporation operates as a hospitality company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, EAME/SW Asia Management and Franchising, and Apple Leisure Group segments. The company manages, franchises, licenses, owns, and leases portfolio of properties, consisting of full-service hotels and resorts, select service hotels, resorts, and other properties, including timeshare, fractional, residential, vacation, and condominium units.

