Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.26 EPS

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Friday. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.26, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Hyatt Hotels had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 13.25%. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.55 EPS.

Hyatt Hotels Stock Up 10.8 %

NYSE H opened at $150.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.73. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $130.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $117.59. Hyatt Hotels has a twelve month low of $96.77 and a twelve month high of $150.66. The stock has a market cap of $15.49 billion, a PE ratio of 73.61, a PEG ratio of 23.28 and a beta of 1.46.

Hyatt Hotels Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 28th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 27th. Hyatt Hotels’s payout ratio is presently 29.41%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on H shares. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $119.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. TheStreet raised shares of Hyatt Hotels from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and issued a $135.00 price target on shares of Hyatt Hotels in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $104.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hyatt Hotels currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $125.14.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Joan Bottarini sold 4,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.72, for a total value of $547,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,454,664.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Joan Bottarini sold 4,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.72, for a total value of $547,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,454,664.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Malaika Myers sold 3,351 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.35, for a total transaction of $403,292.85. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,920,304.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 78,552 shares of company stock valued at $9,918,594 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 21.24% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Hyatt Hotels

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Manhattan CO. LLC. bought a new position in shares of Hyatt Hotels during the first quarter worth $25,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Hyatt Hotels during the first quarter worth $26,000. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in shares of Hyatt Hotels during the second quarter worth $34,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its position in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 335.2% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 383 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in shares of Hyatt Hotels during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.03% of the company’s stock.

About Hyatt Hotels

Hyatt Hotels Corporation operates as a hospitality company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, EAME/SW Asia Management and Franchising, and Apple Leisure Group segments. The company manages, franchises, licenses, owns, and leases portfolio of properties, consisting of full-service hotels and resorts, select service hotels, resorts, and other properties, including timeshare, fractional, residential, vacation, and condominium units.

Further Reading

