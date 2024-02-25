IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) Position Reduced by OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp

OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp decreased its position in shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX – Free Report) by 20.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the period. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp’s holdings in IDEX were worth $2,475,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Operose Advisors LLC bought a new stake in IDEX during the third quarter worth about $181,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in IDEX by 2.5% in the third quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 49,651 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,328,000 after purchasing an additional 1,230 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in IDEX by 30.9% in the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 339 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of IDEX by 6.1% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 785,716 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $163,445,000 after acquiring an additional 45,120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of IDEX by 49.0% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 447 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.85% of the company’s stock.

IEX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of IDEX from $234.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of IDEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $215.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $235.56.

Shares of NYSE:IEX opened at $237.05 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $216.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $210.34. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. IDEX Co. has a twelve month low of $183.76 and a twelve month high of $237.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.93 billion, a PE ratio of 30.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.96.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.05. IDEX had a net margin of 18.21% and a return on equity of 18.56%. The firm had revenue of $788.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $767.96 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that IDEX Co. will post 8.21 EPS for the current year.

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, valves, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

