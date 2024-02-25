Imperial Petroleum (NASDAQ:IMPPP) Trading Down 0.5%

Imperial Petroleum Inc. (NASDAQ:IMPPP – Get Free Report) shares traded down 0.5% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $21.51 and last traded at $21.87. 1,088 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 14% from the average session volume of 1,260 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.99.

Imperial Petroleum Stock Down 0.5 %

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $21.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.27.

Imperial Petroleum Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 27th were issued a dividend of $0.5469 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 26th. This represents a $2.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.00%.

Imperial Petroleum Company Profile

Imperial Petroleum Inc provides international seaborne transportation services to oil producers, refineries, and commodities traders. It carries refined petroleum products, such as gasoline, diesel, fuel oil, and jet fuel, as well as edible oils and chemicals, crude oils, iron ore, coal and grains, and minor bulks, such as bauxite, phosphate, and fertilizers.

