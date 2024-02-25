Infineon Technologies AG (OTCMKTS:IFNNY) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.25 Per Share

Infineon Technologies AG (OTCMKTS:IFNNY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Saturday, January 27th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 27th will be given a dividend of 0.2547 per share by the technology company on Wednesday, March 6th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 26th. This is a positive change from Infineon Technologies’s previous dividend of $0.22.

Infineon Technologies Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:IFNNY opened at $35.70 on Friday. Infineon Technologies has a 1 year low of $28.83 and a 1 year high of $44.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $37.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.62 billion, a PE ratio of 12.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 2.01.

Infineon Technologies (OTCMKTS:IFNNY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The technology company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.04. Infineon Technologies had a return on equity of 20.89% and a net margin of 18.66%. The company had revenue of $3.99 billion during the quarter. Analysts expect that Infineon Technologies will post 2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Infineon Technologies AG designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductors and semiconductor-based solutions worldwide. Its Automotive segment offers automotive microcontrollers; 3D ToF, magnetic, and pressure sensors; discrete power semiconductors; IGBT modules; industrial microcontrollers; power and memory ICs; transceivers; diodes, MOSEFTs, and modules; and voltage regulators for use in assistance and safety systems, comfort electronics, infotainment, powertrain, and security products.

