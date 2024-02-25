Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN) Lowered to “Sell” at StockNews.com

Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Friday.

Infinera Stock Performance

NASDAQ INFN opened at $4.95 on Friday. Infinera has a 1 year low of $2.82 and a 1 year high of $7.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.04, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -123.75 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.29.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Infinera

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Infinera by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 91,442 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $616,000 after buying an additional 1,567 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Infinera by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 32,268 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 1,803 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Infinera by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 23,065 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 2,011 shares during the last quarter. Veritable L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Infinera by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 15,935 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 2,142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bayesian Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Infinera by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP now owns 16,030 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 2,330 shares during the last quarter. 99.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Infinera

Infinera Corporation provides optical transport networking equipment, software, and services worldwide. The company's product portfolio includes Infinera Groove series for modular and sled-based platforms to support a various transport network applications; Infinera 7300 series, an SDN-ready coherent optical transport system; Infinera FlexILS open optical line system that connects various Infinera and third-party terminal equipment platforms over long-distance fiber optic cable providing switching, multiplexing, amplification, and management channels; and Infinera 7090 and 7100 series for transport platforms.

