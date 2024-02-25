Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) is Oaktree Fund Advisors LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Oaktree Fund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY – Free Report) by 0.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 387,360 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,640 shares during the quarter. Infosys accounts for about 6.6% of Oaktree Fund Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Oaktree Fund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Infosys were worth $6,628,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of INFY. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Infosys by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 16,735 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Infosys by 39.8% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 157,264 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,914,000 after purchasing an additional 44,768 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new position in Infosys during the 1st quarter valued at about $465,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in Infosys by 108.3% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,017,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,315,000 after acquiring an additional 528,900 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in Infosys by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,051,193 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,164,000 after acquiring an additional 16,102 shares during the period. 11.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

INFY stock opened at $20.11 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s 50-day moving average is $19.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.04. Infosys Limited has a 1 year low of $14.71 and a 1 year high of $20.74.

Infosys ( NYSE:INFY Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 11th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. Infosys had a return on equity of 31.25% and a net margin of 15.91%. The business had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.58 billion. On average, analysts expect that Infosys Limited will post 0.71 EPS for the current year.

INFY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Infosys from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. StockNews.com cut Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Infosys in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. UBS Group raised Infosys from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Infosys in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.95.

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, outsourcing, and next-generation digital services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides application management and application development services, independent validation solutions, product engineering and management, infrastructure management services, traditional enterprise application implementation, support, and integration services.

