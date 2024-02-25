Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT) Stock Position Raised by Eagle Asset Management Inc.

Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 146,785 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 895 shares during the quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.41% of Ingevity worth $6,988,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NGVT. Covestor Ltd grew its position in Ingevity by 26,850.0% in the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 539 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ingevity by 70.8% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 603 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ingevity by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Ingevity by 936.4% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 2,650 shares during the period. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ingevity by 22.1% during the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 4,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 803 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on NGVT shares. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Ingevity from $54.00 to $43.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Ingevity from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, CJS Securities downgraded shares of Ingevity from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, November 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Ingevity has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.75.

Shares of NYSE NGVT opened at $48.95 on Friday. Ingevity Co. has a 1-year low of $36.66 and a 1-year high of $89.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19. The company has a 50-day moving average of $44.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.78.

Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.34. Ingevity had a negative net margin of 0.32% and a positive return on equity of 20.75%. The company had revenue of $371.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $336.74 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ingevity Co. will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Ingevity Corporation manufactures and sells specialty chemicals and activated carbon materials in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and South America. It operates through two segments, Performance Materials and Performance Chemicals. The Performance Materials segment engineers, manufactures, and sells hardwood-based and chemically activated carbon products primarily for use in gasoline vapor emission control systems in cars, motorcycles, trucks, and boats.

