Innergex Renewable Energy (TSE:INE) Price Target Lowered to C$13.00 at Raymond James

Innergex Renewable Energy (TSE:INE – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Raymond James from C$15.00 to C$13.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Innergex Renewable Energy’s Q1 2024 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.15 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.32 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. National Bankshares increased their price objective on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from C$15.75 to C$17.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. CIBC dropped their target price on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from C$13.50 to C$13.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Desjardins increased their target price on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from C$14.00 to C$14.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from C$13.00 to C$11.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from C$12.00 to C$10.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$13.36.

Shares of TSE:INE opened at C$7.67 on Thursday. Innergex Renewable Energy has a 52 week low of C$7.05 and a 52 week high of C$15.23. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$8.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$9.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 521.65. The company has a market cap of C$1.57 billion, a PE ratio of -45.12, a P/E/G ratio of 20.61 and a beta of 0.38.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. Innergex Renewable Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently -423.53%.

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc operates as an independent renewable power producer in Canada, the United States, France, and Chile. It acquires, owns, develops, and operates hydroelectric facilities, and wind and solar farms, as well as energy storage facilities. The company operates through three segments: Hydroelectric Power Generation, Wind Power Generation, and Solar Power Generation.

