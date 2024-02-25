Insider Buying: United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO) Director Purchases $10,997.91 in Stock

United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO – Get Free Report) Director G Thompson Ellithorpe purchased 1,449 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.59 per share, for a total transaction of $10,997.91. Following the purchase, the director now owns 84,753 shares in the company, valued at $643,275.27. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
United Security Bancshares Price Performance
UBFO stock opened at $7.60 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The company has a market capitalization of $130.26 million, a PE ratio of 6.55 and a beta of 0.63. United Security Bancshares has a 12-month low of $5.50 and a 12-month high of $8.74. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.63.
United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $14.95 million for the quarter. United Security Bancshares had a return on equity of 17.28% and a net margin of 30.02%.
United Security Bancshares Dividend Announcement
Institutional Investors Weigh In On United Security Bancshares
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of United Security Bancshares by 29.7% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 66,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $551,000 after acquiring an additional 15,205 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of United Security Bancshares by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 561,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,659,000 after purchasing an additional 16,246 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of United Security Bancshares by 80.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 3,363 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of United Security Bancshares by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 22,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 3,668 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of United Security Bancshares by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 49,027 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 2,583 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.71% of the company’s stock.
About United Security Bancshares
United Security Bancshares operates as the bank holding company for United Security Bank, a state-chartered bank that provides a range of commercial banking services to the business and professional community, and individuals in California. The company accepts various deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and time certificates of deposit.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than United Security Bancshares
- Asset Allocation: The Key to a Successful Portfolio. Are You Paying Attention to Yours?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/19 – 2/23
- Best ESG Stocks: 11 Best Stocks for ESG Investing
- How to invest in apparel stocks
- What Are Dividend Achievers? An Introduction
- Stock ideas from the 2024 Microcap Conference
Receive News & Ratings for United Security Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Security Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.