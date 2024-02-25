Insider Buying: United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO) Director Purchases $10,997.91 in Stock

United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO – Get Free Report) Director G Thompson Ellithorpe purchased 1,449 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.59 per share, for a total transaction of $10,997.91. Following the purchase, the director now owns 84,753 shares in the company, valued at $643,275.27. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

UBFO stock opened at $7.60 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The company has a market capitalization of $130.26 million, a PE ratio of 6.55 and a beta of 0.63. United Security Bancshares has a 12-month low of $5.50 and a 12-month high of $8.74. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.63.

United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $14.95 million for the quarter. United Security Bancshares had a return on equity of 17.28% and a net margin of 30.02%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 3rd were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 2nd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.32%. United Security Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.38%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of United Security Bancshares by 29.7% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 66,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $551,000 after acquiring an additional 15,205 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of United Security Bancshares by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 561,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,659,000 after purchasing an additional 16,246 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of United Security Bancshares by 80.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 3,363 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of United Security Bancshares by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 22,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 3,668 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of United Security Bancshares by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 49,027 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 2,583 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.71% of the company’s stock.

United Security Bancshares operates as the bank holding company for United Security Bank, a state-chartered bank that provides a range of commercial banking services to the business and professional community, and individuals in California. The company accepts various deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and time certificates of deposit.

