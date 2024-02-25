Insider Buying: Zeotech Limited (ASX:ZEO) Insider Purchases A$13,500.00 in Stock

Zeotech Limited (ASX:ZEO – Get Free Report) insider Sylvia Tulloch bought 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$0.03 ($0.02) per share, with a total value of A$13,500.00 ($8,823.53).

Sylvia Tulloch also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 6th, Sylvia Tulloch bought 450,000 shares of Zeotech stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$0.04 ($0.02) per share, with a total value of A$17,100.00 ($11,176.47).

Zeotech Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 10.02 and a quick ratio of 13.25.

Zeotech Company Profile

Zeotech Limited operates as a mineral processing technology company in Australia. It primarily explores for kaolin deposits. The company holds 100% interests in the Abercorn project that consists of 50 sub-blocks situated in Queensland; and Toondoon project covering an area of approximately 28,000 hectares located to the south of Munduberra, Queensland.

