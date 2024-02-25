Insider Selling: Byrna Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:BYRN) Insider Sells $62,904.87 in Stock

Byrna Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:BYRN – Get Free Report) insider Herbert Hughes sold 5,229 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.03, for a total value of $62,904.87. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 137,416 shares in the company, valued at $1,653,114.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Byrna Technologies Stock Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ BYRN opened at $12.01 on Friday. Byrna Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.19 and a 1 year high of $12.32. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.31.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BYRN. Spartan Fund Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Byrna Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Byrna Technologies by 17,573.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 5,975 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC bought a new position in Byrna Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Byrna Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Byrna Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $84,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.58% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, B. Riley increased their price objective on Byrna Technologies from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th.

About Byrna Technologies

Byrna Technologies Inc, a non-lethal defense technology company, provides non-lethal alternative solutions for law enforcement and private security. It offers handheld personal security devices and shoulder-fired launchers without the need for background check or firearm license; and projectiles including chemical irritant, kinetic, and inert rounds.

