Insider Selling: Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN) Director Sells $21,570.40 in Stock

Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN – Get Free Report) Director Beverley J. Mcclure sold 590 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.56, for a total transaction of $21,570.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $771,379.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Horace Mann Educators Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:HMN opened at $36.77 on Friday. Horace Mann Educators Co. has a fifty-two week low of $27.81 and a fifty-two week high of $38.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.14. The company has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.05 and a beta of 0.27.

Horace Mann Educators Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 14th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 13th. Horace Mann Educators’s payout ratio is 122.22%.

Institutional Trading of Horace Mann Educators

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Horace Mann Educators by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 28,976 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $948,000 after acquiring an additional 3,141 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 37.4% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 11,826 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 3,222 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 113,335 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,706,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Horace Mann Educators by 169.1% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 66,270 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,168,000 after buying an additional 41,647 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP increased its holdings in Horace Mann Educators by 36.1% in the fourth quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 31,860 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,042,000 after buying an additional 8,451 shares in the last quarter. 99.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HMN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Horace Mann Educators from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, January 29th. TheStreet upgraded Horace Mann Educators from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th.

Horace Mann Educators Company Profile

Horace Mann Educators Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an insurance holding company in the United States. The company operates through Property & Casualty, Life & Retirement, and Supplemental & Group Benefits segments. Its Property & Casualty segment offers insurance products, including private passenger auto insurance and residential home insurance; and provides auto coverages including liability and collision, and property coverage for homeowners and renters.

