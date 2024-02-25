Insider Selling: Rusoro Mining Ltd. (CVE:RML) Director Sells C$44,450.00 in Stock

Rusoro Mining Ltd. (CVE:RML – Get Free Report) Director Anthony John Beruschi sold 35,000 shares of Rusoro Mining stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.27, for a total value of C$44,450.00.

Anthony John Beruschi also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Rusoro Mining alerts:

On Friday, February 16th, Anthony John Beruschi sold 180,000 shares of Rusoro Mining stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.24, for a total value of C$223,200.00.

On Tuesday, January 23rd, Anthony John Beruschi sold 50,000 shares of Rusoro Mining stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.89, for a total value of C$44,500.00.

On Thursday, January 18th, Anthony John Beruschi sold 3,000 shares of Rusoro Mining stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.84, for a total value of C$2,520.00.

On Friday, January 12th, Anthony John Beruschi sold 71,000 shares of Rusoro Mining stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.81, for a total value of C$57,510.00.

Rusoro Mining Price Performance

Shares of RML opened at C$1.19 on Friday. Rusoro Mining Ltd. has a one year low of C$0.06 and a one year high of C$1.28. The firm has a market capitalization of C$687.03 million, a P/E ratio of -23.80 and a beta of 1.49. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$0.85 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.57.

About Rusoro Mining

Rusoro Mining Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold mineral properties in Venezuela. It primarily holds 95% interests in the Choco 10 mine; and 50% interest in the Isidora mine located in the El Callao district in south-eastern Venezuela. The company was formerly known as Newton Ventures Inc and changed its name to Rusoro Mining Ltd.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Rusoro Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rusoro Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.