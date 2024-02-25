Insider Selling: Waste Connections, Inc. (TSE:WCN) Senior Officer Sells 4,128 Shares of Stock

Waste Connections, Inc. (TSE:WCN – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Matthew Stephen Black sold 4,128 shares of Waste Connections stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$167.34, for a total transaction of C$690,760.94.

Waste Connections Price Performance

Waste Connections stock opened at C$229.79 on Friday. Waste Connections, Inc. has a 12-month low of C$174.74 and a 12-month high of C$230.89. The stock has a market cap of C$59.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.74, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$206.21 and a 200 day moving average price of C$193.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.42.

Waste Connections Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.383 per share. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 27th. Waste Connections’s payout ratio is currently 38.44%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WCN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Waste Connections from C$169.00 to C$182.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from C$141.00 to C$146.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Atb Cap Markets downgraded shares of Waste Connections from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Waste Connections from C$156.00 to C$167.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, ATB Capital cut shares of Waste Connections from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their target price for the company from C$200.00 to C$235.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$192.10.

About Waste Connections

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

