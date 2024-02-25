Insider Selling: Waste Connections, Inc. (TSE:WCN) Senior Officer Sells 4,128 Shares of Stock

Waste Connections, Inc. (TSE:WCN – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Matthew Stephen Black sold 4,128 shares of Waste Connections stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$167.34, for a total transaction of C$690,760.94.
Waste Connections Price Performance
Waste Connections stock opened at C$229.79 on Friday. Waste Connections, Inc. has a 12-month low of C$174.74 and a 12-month high of C$230.89. The stock has a market cap of C$59.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.74, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$206.21 and a 200 day moving average price of C$193.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.42.
Waste Connections Cuts Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.383 per share. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 27th. Waste Connections’s payout ratio is currently 38.44%.
About Waste Connections
Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.
