Inspire Veterinary Partners, Inc.’s Lock-Up Period To End Tomorrow (NASDAQ:IVP)

Inspire Veterinary Partners’ (NASDAQ:IVP – Get Free Report) lock-up period is set to expire on Monday, February 26th. Inspire Veterinary Partners had issued 1,600,000 shares in its initial public offering on August 30th. The total size of the offering was $6,400,000 based on an initial share price of $4.00. After the expiration of Inspire Veterinary Partners’ lock-up period, major shareholders and company insiders will be able to sell their shares of the company.

Inspire Veterinary Partners Stock Performance

Shares of Inspire Veterinary Partners stock opened at $0.10 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.21. Inspire Veterinary Partners has a one year low of $0.10 and a one year high of $4.10.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Inspire Veterinary Partners

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Inspire Veterinary Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in Inspire Veterinary Partners in the third quarter valued at $60,000. Executive Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Inspire Veterinary Partners during the third quarter valued at about $94,000. Finally, Hohimer Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Inspire Veterinary Partners during the 3rd quarter worth about $196,000.

About Inspire Veterinary Partners

Inspire Veterinary Partners, Inc owns and operates veterinary hospitals in the United States. The company specializes in small animal general practice hospitals, which serve companion pets, canine, and feline breeds, including equine care. Its hospitals provide preventive care for companion animals consisting of annual health exams and parasite control; dental health; nutrition and body condition counseling; neurological examinations; radiology; bloodwork; and skin and coat health, and other breed specific preventive care services.

