Integrated Ventures (OTCMKTS:INTV) and Cipher Mining (NASDAQ:CIFR) Financial Analysis

Cipher Mining (NASDAQ:CIFR – Get Free Report) and Integrated Ventures (OTCMKTS:INTV – Get Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, valuation, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

6.7% of Cipher Mining shares are held by institutional investors. 1.8% of Cipher Mining shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 30.1% of Integrated Ventures shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Cipher Mining and Integrated Ventures, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cipher Mining 0 1 6 0 2.86 Integrated Ventures 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

Cipher Mining presently has a consensus price target of $5.25, suggesting a potential upside of 73.27%. Given Cipher Mining’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Cipher Mining is more favorable than Integrated Ventures.

This table compares Cipher Mining and Integrated Ventures’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cipher Mining -102.52% -25.82% -21.30% Integrated Ventures -581.64% -3,899.18% -418.14%

Risk and Volatility

Cipher Mining has a beta of 2.12, suggesting that its share price is 112% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Integrated Ventures has a beta of 3.06, suggesting that its share price is 206% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Cipher Mining and Integrated Ventures’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cipher Mining $86.46 million 8.92 -$39.05 million ($0.36) -8.42 Integrated Ventures $3.86 million 1.96 -$25.46 million ($13.55) -0.11

Integrated Ventures has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Cipher Mining. Cipher Mining is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Integrated Ventures, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Cipher Mining beats Integrated Ventures on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cipher Mining

Cipher Mining Inc., a technology company, develops and operates industrial scale bitcoin mining data centers in the United States. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York. Cipher Mining Inc. is a subsidiary of Bitfury Holding B.V.

About Integrated Ventures

Integrated Ventures, Inc. engages in the mining of digital currency. The company manufactures and sells mining equipment and mining rigs; as well as develops blockchain software. It also provides transaction verification services for digital currency networks of cryptocurrencies, such as Bitcoin, Quant, and Dogecoin. The company is based in Tioga, Pennsylvania.

