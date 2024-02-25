InterContinental Hotels Group (NYSE:IHG) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of InterContinental Hotels Group (NYSE:IHG – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Societe Generale cut shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Berenberg Bank cut shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, InterContinental Hotels Group currently has an average rating of Hold.

Shares of NYSE:IHG opened at $111.69 on Wednesday. InterContinental Hotels Group has a one year low of $63.12 and a one year high of $112.08. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.09.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IHG. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in InterContinental Hotels Group by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in InterContinental Hotels Group by 7.9% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $715,000 after purchasing an additional 762 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in InterContinental Hotels Group by 0.8% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 46,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,233,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in InterContinental Hotels Group by 6.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 227,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,657,000 after buying an additional 13,017 shares in the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new position in InterContinental Hotels Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,135,000. Institutional investors own 5.91% of the company’s stock.

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC owns, manages, franchises, and leases hotels in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Greater China. The company operates hotels under the Six Senses, Regent, InterContinental Hotels & Resorts, Vignette Collection, Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants, Hotel Indigo, voco, HUALUXE, Crowne Plaza, Iberostar Beachfront Resorts, EVEN, Holiday Inn Express, Holiday Inn, avid, Atwell Suites, Staybridge Suites, Holiday Inn Club Vacations, and Candlewood Suites brand names.

